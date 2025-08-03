India: Spicejet Staff Hospitalised After Brutal Attack By Passenger Over Excess Baggage

A senior Indian Army officer allegedly violently assaulted four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar International Airport on July 26 after being asked to pay for excess cabin baggage, leaving the airline staff with serious injuries, including a spinal fracture and broken jaw.

According to the airline's official statement, "The passenger was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7kg, and refused to pay the excess charges." The incident occurred at the boarding gate of SpiceJet flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi. Scroll down for video of the incident.

When the SpiceJet ground staff informed him of the rules, the officer reportedly bypassed the process and forcefully entered the aerobridge, violating aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official, after which the situation escalated. The officer allegedly launched a physical attack on the staff using punches, repeated kicks, and even a queue stand as a weapon.

"One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee” a SpiceJet spokesperson said. "Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted."

All four employees were rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment. One of them is reportedly suffering from a spinal fracture, while others are being treated for jaw and facial injuries.

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, SpiceJet registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the local police. The airline has also secured CCTV footage of the incident from airport authorities and submitted it to the investigating authorities.

SpiceJet has also initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list. The airline has also written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, requesting that appropriate action be taken.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has not yet issued a public response to the airline's request. The identity of the army officer involved has not been disclosed.