OPEC+ Set To Approve Oil Output Hike Amid Supply Fears

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

OPEC+ members are poised to approve a significant increase in oil output at a crucial meeting scheduled for Sunday. Sources indicate that the group will likely raise production, though discussions are still ongoing over the exact size of the hike for September. The decision follows rising concerns about global oil supplies and the potential for further disruptions from Russia. This move comes as the international community grapples with the impacts of sanctions and geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The oil cartel, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other non-member allies like Russia, has been accelerating production increases over the past few months. The decision stems from a combination of factors, with an acute focus on the global oil stockpiles, which have remained low despite efforts to stabilize supply. The urgency is compounded by seasonal slowdowns in demand, which have raised questions about balancing supply with market conditions.

OPEC+ leaders have also been closely monitoring the evolving situation in Russia, which continues to face economic and energy sanctions from Western nations. These sanctions, aimed at curbing Russia's oil exports, have prompted the Kremlin to seek alternative buyers for its crude oil. At the same time, the United States has renewed its calls for India to reduce its purchases of Russian oil, intensifying diplomatic pressure. Washington's strategy is driven by its broader geopolitical objective of isolating Moscow economically while pushing for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

This dynamic has placed India in a delicate position. As one of the largest consumers of Russian oil, India has maintained its imports despite mounting external pressure. This situation has intensified after the European Union's sanctions on Russia, forcing some Indian state refiners to suspend their purchases of Russian oil. With OPEC+ members aware of the broader geopolitical context, their decisions will be shaped not just by market conditions but also by the complex web of international relations and the shifting allegiances in global energy trade.

See also UAE Non‐Oil Sector Expands Despite Demand Pressure

In recent months, the collective oil production of OPEC+ members has become a focal point in global discussions on energy security. The cartel's decisions carry significant weight in influencing oil prices, particularly as economies emerge from the pandemic and recover from inflationary pressures. The oil market has shown signs of volatility, with fluctuations in prices reflecting both the tightening supply and rising concerns about geopolitical tensions.

The meeting scheduled for Sunday will likely be decisive for OPEC+ members, many of whom are keen to boost production to meet global demand. Saudi Arabia, as the group's leading producer, has expressed concerns about the pace of supply increases, but has also indicated its willingness to cooperate on finding a balanced approach. The UAE and other Gulf states have similarly shown a commitment to addressing market imbalances, although there are notable differences in opinion regarding how aggressively the group should ramp up output.

A key issue at the heart of the debate is the uncertainty surrounding the Russian supply. Moscow's ability to maintain its oil exports amid sanctions has been questioned by some members, and the broader impact of any further disruptions is a critical point of discussion. Russia's oil output has remained relatively stable despite sanctions, but the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and potential future sanctions may disrupt this trend.

Further complicating the situation is the fact that some OPEC+ members, such as Iraq and Algeria, have been more cautious about increasing output due to concerns over market stability. They argue that the global oil market remains fragile, and any major increase in production could lead to oversupply, ultimately lowering prices and undermining efforts to stabilize the market.

See also UAE Emerges as Global Islamic Investment Epicentre

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?