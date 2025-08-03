Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thousands Celebrate Pride Event In Swiss Capital Bern

2025-08-03 02:07:11
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Several thousand people celebrated on Saturday in Bern under the motto“Together for joy, resistance, and love”. After parading through the city, they gathered on the square in front of parliament. This content was published on August 3, 2025 - 11:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The parade reached Parliament Square just after 4pm, where they continued celebrations with“music, politics, drag and empowerment”, as organisers put it.

The Pride event had opened at 2pm on the Waisenhausplatz square in the centre of Bern. Under changeable skies, participants took to the streets after several speeches.

The parade was a colourful mix – rainbow flags abounded – while participants danced in a cheerful atmosphere to music played by DJs on three accompanying floats.

More More Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary people

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Swiss musician Nemo, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland on Saturday, is fuelling the debate about a third gender entry.

Read more: Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary peopl

