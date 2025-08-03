Thousands Celebrate Pride Event In Swiss Capital Bern
-
Deutsch
de
Tausende Menschen feiern in Bern eine bunte Pride
Original
Read more: Tausende Menschen feiern in Bern eine bunte Prid
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The parade reached Parliament Square just after 4pm, where they continued celebrations with“music, politics, drag and empowerment”, as organisers put it.
The Pride event had opened at 2pm on the Waisenhausplatz square in the centre of Bern. Under changeable skies, participants took to the streets after several speeches.
The parade was a colourful mix – rainbow flags abounded – while participants danced in a cheerful atmosphere to music played by DJs on three accompanying floats.More More Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary people
This content was published on May 13, 2024 Swiss musician Nemo, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland on Saturday, is fuelling the debate about a third gender entry.Read more: Swiss Eurovision winner: Nemo and the fight for non-binary peopl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment