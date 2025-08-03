403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kurdish-Led SDF Rocket Strikes Injure Seven in Northern Syria
(MENAFN) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by Kurdish fighters, launched a series of rocket and artillery strikes in northern Syria, resulting in injuries to at least seven individuals—four Syrian soldiers and three civilians—according local media, which cited the Syrian Ministry of Defense.
The assault targeted a village near Manbij in Aleppo’s northern province, with the ministry condemning the use of multiple rocket launchers and artillery shells as “irresponsibly and for unknown reasons.”
These heavy attacks caused damage to residential buildings and triggered a rapid military counteraction by Syrian government forces stationed nearby, the ministry reported.
Additionally, Syrian troops successfully thwarted an attempted infiltration by SDF militants near a military outpost west of Manbij.
In retaliation, the Syrian army executed “precise strikes” on SDF artillery positions, destroying a rocket launcher and a field cannon identified in eastern Aleppo.
This sudden surge in hostilities arises despite ongoing efforts by Damascus and Kurdish leaders to coordinate and present a united front on critical national security matters.
The motives driving this recent escalation remain unclear.
Earlier this year, in March, the Syrian interim government and the SDF agreed to consolidate all civil and military bodies in the Kurdish-held region under formal state institutions, media reported.
The assault targeted a village near Manbij in Aleppo’s northern province, with the ministry condemning the use of multiple rocket launchers and artillery shells as “irresponsibly and for unknown reasons.”
These heavy attacks caused damage to residential buildings and triggered a rapid military counteraction by Syrian government forces stationed nearby, the ministry reported.
Additionally, Syrian troops successfully thwarted an attempted infiltration by SDF militants near a military outpost west of Manbij.
In retaliation, the Syrian army executed “precise strikes” on SDF artillery positions, destroying a rocket launcher and a field cannon identified in eastern Aleppo.
This sudden surge in hostilities arises despite ongoing efforts by Damascus and Kurdish leaders to coordinate and present a united front on critical national security matters.
The motives driving this recent escalation remain unclear.
Earlier this year, in March, the Syrian interim government and the SDF agreed to consolidate all civil and military bodies in the Kurdish-held region under formal state institutions, media reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment