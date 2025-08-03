Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kurdish-Led SDF Rocket Strikes Injure Seven in Northern Syria

2025-08-03 09:29:25
(MENAFN) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by Kurdish fighters, launched a series of rocket and artillery strikes in northern Syria, resulting in injuries to at least seven individuals—four Syrian soldiers and three civilians—according local media, which cited the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

The assault targeted a village near Manbij in Aleppo’s northern province, with the ministry condemning the use of multiple rocket launchers and artillery shells as “irresponsibly and for unknown reasons.”

These heavy attacks caused damage to residential buildings and triggered a rapid military counteraction by Syrian government forces stationed nearby, the ministry reported.

Additionally, Syrian troops successfully thwarted an attempted infiltration by SDF militants near a military outpost west of Manbij.

In retaliation, the Syrian army executed “precise strikes” on SDF artillery positions, destroying a rocket launcher and a field cannon identified in eastern Aleppo.

This sudden surge in hostilities arises despite ongoing efforts by Damascus and Kurdish leaders to coordinate and present a united front on critical national security matters.

The motives driving this recent escalation remain unclear.

Earlier this year, in March, the Syrian interim government and the SDF agreed to consolidate all civil and military bodies in the Kurdish-held region under formal state institutions, media reported.

