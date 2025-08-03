Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Houthis claim drone attack on Israel’s army targets

2025-08-03 08:42:44
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group announced late Wednesday that it had launched five drones toward military targets in Israel.

The claim was made in a televised statement aired by the Houthi-run channel. According to the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, the drones targeted locations in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and the Negev, and reportedly struck their intended sites.

Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that a drone launched from Yemen had been intercepted before it could enter Israeli airspace. No air-raid sirens were activated during the incident.

This marks the second such attempt within 24 hours, following another reported interception of a Houthi missile by Israeli defenses on Tuesday evening.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have conducted drone and missile attacks on Israel since November 2023, describing the actions as support for Palestinians in Gaza.

