403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Houthis claim drone attack on Israel’s army targets
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group announced late Wednesday that it had launched five drones toward military targets in Israel.
The claim was made in a televised statement aired by the Houthi-run channel. According to the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, the drones targeted locations in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and the Negev, and reportedly struck their intended sites.
Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that a drone launched from Yemen had been intercepted before it could enter Israeli airspace. No air-raid sirens were activated during the incident.
This marks the second such attempt within 24 hours, following another reported interception of a Houthi missile by Israeli defenses on Tuesday evening.
The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have conducted drone and missile attacks on Israel since November 2023, describing the actions as support for Palestinians in Gaza.
The claim was made in a televised statement aired by the Houthi-run channel. According to the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, the drones targeted locations in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and the Negev, and reportedly struck their intended sites.
Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that a drone launched from Yemen had been intercepted before it could enter Israeli airspace. No air-raid sirens were activated during the incident.
This marks the second such attempt within 24 hours, following another reported interception of a Houthi missile by Israeli defenses on Tuesday evening.
The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have conducted drone and missile attacks on Israel since November 2023, describing the actions as support for Palestinians in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment