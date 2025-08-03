Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIBF and BASREC Sign MoU to Strengthen Cooperation in Training and Development


2025-08-03 08:17:38
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, Bahrain – 4th August
The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the leading provider of training and development, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bahrain Ship Repair and Engineering Company (BASREC), to enhance collaboration in the areas of training and talent development.
The signing ceremony took place at the BIBF premises, with the MoU signed by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, and Ms. Narjis Almoosawi, Acting Chief Executive of BASREC, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.
Under this agreement, BIBF will provide tailored, comprehensive training and development solutions designed to meet BASREC’s specific needs, contributing to the enhancement of professional performance and the development of human capital in support of the company’s institutional excellence and sustainable growth strategy.
Both parties emphasised the importance of this strategic partnership in advancing organisational development and human resource empowerment.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh stated:
“We are pleased to enter this partnership, which reflects BIBF’s commitment to delivering top-tier training solutions to national companies in line with evolving market demands. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower BASREC employees with the knowledge and skills required to navigate today’s dynamic work environment. We strongly believe that investing in human capital is fundamental to achieving sustainable development and fostering innovation within organisations.”
On her part, Ms. Narjis Almoosawi expressed her optimism about the outcomes of this partnership, stating:
“We are confident that this collaboration with BIBF will support the development of our internal capabilities and equip our workforce with the expertise needed to keep pace with rapid industry changes. High-quality professional training is a core element of our growth strategy, enabling us to enhance the technical and engineering services we deliver. We look forward to implementing specialised training programmes that strengthen our human capital and boost our competitiveness both locally and regionally.”
It is worth noting that BIBF brings over four decades of experience in delivering specialised training programmes across various economic sectors in Bahrain and the region, making it a trusted partner in institutional capacity building.

