Jordan Pushes 'Robust' Efforts To Deliver Aid To Gaza: Palestinian Envoy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) - Palestinian Ambassador to Amman, Atallah Khairy, praised the Kingdom's efforts, under direct Royal directives, to deliver the "largest possible quantities" of various types of aid to people in the besieged Gaza Strip.In a statement to "Petra" on Sunday, he said His Majesty King Abdullah II is working "unrelentingly" at various regional and international levels to halt the Israeli military aggression on the strip and end the brutal war against the Palestinian people.The diplomat added that the King is also exerting his "utmost" effort to open all air, land and sea crossings and use all possible means to deliver various aid to the Palestinian people, who are facing a deadly starvation unprecedented in history.Jordan, under the King's leadership, is harnessing its distinguished relations with the United States, European countries, and other nations globally to seek solutions that would end the Israeli aggression and brutal war against the Palestinian people, he pointed out.The envoy noted the King's endeavors to pressure the Israeli occupation to allow aid into the strip and save more than 2 million Palestinians, including over 100,000 children, who are facing a slow, real death if the Israeli blockade continues and aid access to the strip is obstructed.Khairy noted the "true" danger is increasingly threatening the citizens' lives exhausted by hunger, disease, and repercussions of the war that has been ongoing for nearly two years.Jordan, he said, is sending all possible aid by land and air to the strip to alleviate Gazans' suffering, in a bid to provide life necessities due the Israeli aggression."If Jordan were given the opportunity to send a thousand aid trucks to the Gaza Strip, it would do so without any hesitation," he stated.However, he said the main obstacle lies with Israeli occupation, which obstructs the entry and delivery of aid to Gaza people.The ambassador noted Jordan is working at the political, diplomatic, and legal levels to end the Israeli aggression, stop the war, and reach a comprehensive solution in Gaza.In this context, he referred to Jordan's efforts to resolve the Palestinian cause, based on the two-state solution, as the Kingdom is the "sole guarantor" of security and stability for the Middle East peoples and countries.