Kurdish-led SDF attack northern Syria
(MENAFN) Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) carried out rocket and artillery strikes in northern Syria, resulting in injuries to at least seven individuals, including four government soldiers and three civilians, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, as reported by local sources.
The attacks focused on a village near the city of Manbij in Aleppo province, utilizing multiple rocket launchers and artillery fire. The ministry described the action as “irresponsible and for unknown reasons.”
The shelling reportedly caused damage to civilian homes and led to an immediate military response from Syrian government forces stationed nearby.
According to defense officials, Syrian troops also blocked an attempted infiltration by SDF members near a military outpost located west of Manbij.
In retaliation, the Syrian army launched what were described as “precise strikes” on identified SDF positions, targeting artillery units including a rocket launcher and a field cannon located in eastern Aleppo.
This latest escalation occurred despite recent efforts between Kurdish authorities and the Syrian government to coordinate on shared national and security concerns.
