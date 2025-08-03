Russian Shelling Injures Two Civilians In Bilozerka
“Around 05:00, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka. One of the shells struck the yard of a residential home where an 80-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were present,” the statement reads.
Both individuals sustained blast injuries and concussions and have since been hospitalized.Read also: Russian forces launch airstrike on Kherson
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in a separate Russian shelling attack on the city of Kherson.
