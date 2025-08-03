Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Shelling Injures Two Civilians In Bilozerka

2025-08-03 07:05:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration confirmed the information in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“Around 05:00, Russian troops shelled Bilozerka. One of the shells struck the yard of a residential home where an 80-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were present,” the statement reads.

Both individuals sustained blast injuries and concussions and have since been hospitalized.

Read also: Russian forces launch airstrike on Kherson

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, three people were injured in a separate Russian shelling attack on the city of Kherson.

