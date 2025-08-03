Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ather Crosses 4 Lakh EV Sales In India Rista Model Tops 1 Lakh In 13 Months

2025-08-03 07:00:48
Ather Energy has sold over 400,000 electric scooters in India, with the Rista model exceeding 100,000 units in just 13 months. A new 3.7kWh S variant of the Rista was launched in July 2025, further expanding Ather's market reach.

India's EV market is booming, and Ather has made history selling 400,000+ scooters. While Ola watched, Ather innovated. As of July 2025, sales hit 402,207, showing its growing power since 2018.

Ather offers four electric scooters in India: Rista, 450X, 450S, and 450 Apex. These cover a wide price range. The Rista, starting at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), is the most affordable. The 450 Apex, at ₹1.90 lakh, targets performance-focused buyers.Launched in April 2024, the Ather Rista quickly became a bestseller. In 13 months, it crossed 100,000 units, making up over 60% of Ather's monthly sales. Available in S, Z 2.9, and Z 3.7 variants, it offers a range of 123km to 159km.On July 1, 2025, Ather launched the new 3.7kWh S variant of the Rista. Priced at ₹1,37,047 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it offers a 159km range. Designed with comfort and connectivity, it targets urban commuters and families.Ather has built a robust charging ecosystem with Ather Grid. With 3,900+ fast-charging stations across India, Ather scooters offer reliable charging, eliminating range anxiety. This gives Ather a competitive edge.

