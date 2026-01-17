21St Mumbai Marathon To See Record Participation Of 69,100 Runners

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The 21st edition of the Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will witness record participation with more than 69,000 runners, including over 65,400 on-ground participants and 3,700 virtual runners, taking to the streets of Mumbai on January 18. The event will offer a total prize purse of USD 389,524 and feature several of the world's top distance runners alongside India's leading athletes.

This year's marathon will mark a significant milestone with the inclusion of the city's iconic Coastal Road in the race route for the first time. The addition, along with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, is expected to provide runners with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai's skyline, further enhancing the race-day experience.

Over the last two decades, the Mumbai Marathon has grown into one of Asia's premier distance-running events, playing a key role in popularising running as a mass-participation sport in India. The event has consistently provided a platform for Indian and international athletes, while also promoting fitness, community engagement and philanthropy. Its sustained growth reflects a wider adoption of running across age groups, genders and social backgrounds.

This edition will feature 14,059 runners in the full marathon, 16,369 in the half marathon, 8,729 in the Open 10K, 2,219 in the senior citizens' run, 1,140 participants in the Champions with Disability category, and 27,453 runners in the Dream Run, across both on-ground and virtual formats. Organisers noted a continued rise in women's participation and an increase in the number of timed runners.

Race day operations will be supported by extensive arrangements, with more than 3,700 police personnel, over 900 security guards and around 7,250 volunteers deployed across the course. Volunteers will include Mumbai dabbawalas and National Cadet Corps cadets, ensuring smooth conduct and safety throughout the event.

The men's international elite race will be led by Eritrea's Merhawi Kesete, who finished runner-up last year, along with Uganda's 2023 world champion Victor Kiplangat. The field also includes South Africa's Stephen Mokoka and several top Ethiopian runners, promising a highly competitive contest.

In the men's elite Indian category, Anish Thapa headlines the field following his victory at the Hyderabad Marathon. He will face strong challenges from Man Singh, a previous Mumbai runner-up and Asian champion, two-time Mumbai Marathon winner Srinu Bugatha, and Pradeep Singh Chaudhary.

The women's international elite race will see Ethiopian runners dominate the start list, with Shure Demise, Medina Deme Armino and Zinah Senbeta among the leading contenders. In the women's elite Indian field, Nirmaben Thakor will aim for a historic third consecutive title, while facing competition from former champions Jyoti Gawate and Lalita Babbar, along with several emerging athletes.

Senior officials from the Indian armed forces are also set to participate, underlining the event's wide appeal across institutions and communities.

Race day will begin early, with the amateur marathon and half marathon starting at 5:00 am, followed by the elite full marathon at 7.00 am. Other categories, including the Champions with Disability, senior citizens' run and Dream Run, will follow thereafter.

To facilitate smooth travel for participants, special suburban train services will be operated across the Western, Central and Harbour railway lines in the early hours of Sunday. With record numbers, an enhanced route and a strong elite field, the 21st Mumbai Marathon is set to reaffirm its status as one of India's most significant sporting events.