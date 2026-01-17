War Update: 117 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Sees Hottest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reporte by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their situation update as of 22:00.

“Since the start of the day, there have been 117 combat engagements... Russian forces carried out 66 airstrikes, dropping 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,585 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,857 shelling attacks of our troops' positions and civilian areas,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and conducted 64 shelling attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Today, the Russians attacked eight times in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, targeting the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Prylipky, and toward Kruhle and Chuhunivka. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted six attacks toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled seven assault actions near Myrne, Zarichne, and toward the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched a single attack in the Sviato-Pokrovske area.

No offensive actions were reported in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, there were 14 clashes today. The enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Ivanopillia, Torske, Illinivka, and Sofiivka. Two clashes remain unresolved.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the enemy launched 35 attacks near Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka and Filiia. Fighting continues in some locations.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces have neutralized 109 invaders in this sector, including 49 irrecoverably. Additionally, Ukrainian troops destroyed 10 vehicles and seven special-purpose units, four antennas, two quad bikes, one satellite communication terminal, 53 drones, and an electronic warfare station. They also struck three artillery systems, five vehicles and one special-purpose unit, two quad bikes, and eight enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Zelenyi Hai, and Sosnivka. One engagement is ongoing. Dibrova was hit by an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole sector, 19 clashes occurred near Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Zelene. Russian airstrikes targeted Rizdvianka, Zelena Dibrova, Dolynka, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one attempt to breach Ukrainian defenses near Prymorske. Russian aviation conducted airstrikes on Odarivka and Zhovta Krucha.

No offensive actions have been recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

In other sectors of the front, no significant changes in the situation were reported, the General Staff summarized.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine