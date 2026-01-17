Russians Strike Sumy With Guided Bombs, Two People Wounded, Including Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

“Throughout the day and into the evening, Russian troops attacked the Sumy district with guided aerial bombs and drones. The strikes targeted civilian infrastructure and critical life-support facilities. As a result of the guided bomb strikes in the Sumy community, civilians were injured, including a minor child,” Hryhorov said.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The attack damaged residential buildings and vehicles. Some residents have been temporarily left without electricity.

Emergency and specialized services are operating according to established procedures to deal with the aftermath of the attacks. Damage assessments are ongoing, and all consequences are being clarified. Medical and other critical facilities remain operational or have been switched to backup power supplies.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, two local residents were injured earlier in the day in Sumy's Zarichnyi district as a result of a Russian drone strike.