UN conference concludes with robust backing for 2-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian war
(MENAFN) A high-level UN conference focused on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue concluded on Wednesday at the UN headquarters in New York. The event, held from July 28 to 30, brought together senior representatives from nearly 130 countries and ended with broad support for the two-state solution through the adoption of the "New York Call" and the "New York Declaration."
Notably absent were Israel and the United States. The conference was co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.
At the pre-opening session, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the two-state solution is at a critical juncture. He emphasized that Palestinian statehood is a fundamental right, not a reward, and that denying it would fuel extremism globally. Guterres also condemned the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as a series of cascading catastrophes.
Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz represented Türkiye, condemning what he called Israel’s "genocide" in Gaza and calling for greater recognition of Palestine. He also urged strong measures against Israel, including a UN arms embargo and trade suspensions.
Fifteen countries—including Australia, Canada, France, and Spain—expressed their firm commitment to the two-state solution through the "New York Call." Their joint statement highlighted deep concern over civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged other nations to consider recognizing Palestine as a key step toward peace.
The declaration reaffirmed the urgent need for collective efforts to end the Gaza war and achieve a just, lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the human cost and regional security risks posed by the ongoing violence.
Türkiye, France, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Senegal, Spain, the UK, the European Union, and the Arab League endorsed the declaration.
During the conference, both the UK and Canada announced plans to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th UN General Assembly scheduled for September.
