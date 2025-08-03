Fight Against Pollution: Delhi CM Takes Credit For AQI Dipping To 74 For The First Time In A Decade
Inaugurating a“Jan Seva Kendra” in the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said,“Apart from cleaning the air, we are also committed to cleaning the Yamuna and ending the mountains of garbage.”
She said her government, after taking note of the public concerns over the proposed ban on end-of-life (EOL) vehicles, approached the court and got a stay on the ban till November 1.
“Going forward, bringing the public's voice to every platform, addressing their needs and demands, is our responsibility. As this is not the same government that only made hollow promises. Today's government is genuinely working to reduce Delhi's pollution," she said.
CM Gupta said she aspires to make the city so beautiful and habitable that people are not forced to shift out of here.
Calling her government's decision to allow commercial establishments to operate 24x7 historic, the CM said,“The licensing process is also going to be simplified and replaced with a single-window system.”
The CM slammed the earlier AAP government and legislators, saying,“Earlier, MLAs remained confined to their offices and homes. But each MLA of the BJP is now working tirelessly for the public.”
At an earlier event, she said the government is aiming to ensure that the bed per 1,000 patient ratio should improve to 5 from the current level of around 2.7.
CM Gupta also announced her government's plans to introduce a PPP model for purchasing medical equipment in hospitals and complete the development of the 24 hospitals whose construction was suspended midway by the previous government.
Later, taking to the social media platform X, the CM said,“Today, the Jan Seva Kendra was inaugurated in the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and dedicated to public service.”
“This centre will serve as an effective medium for resolving the problems of the common people, providing information about the schemes of the Central and State Governments, and delivering prompt assistance to those in need, in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to service and good governance,” she wrote.
“The BJP's double-engine government is committed to ensuring that development, service, and rights reach the last person in line in a time-bound manner,” she wrote.
