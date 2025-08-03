Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RT begins accepting entries for international war coverage award

2025-08-03 06:43:54
(MENAFN) RT has begun accepting entries for the 2025 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards, which honor journalists reporting from war zones.

Eligible submissions must be news video reports from areas of armed conflict, with each entry or series capped at 10 minutes. Content must be in Arabic, English, or Russian; other languages must include subtitles in one of those. Only one entry is permitted per journalist or team, and only videos published between October 1, 2024, and October 1, 2025, on media outlets or social platforms will be accepted.

Established in 2018, the awards commemorate Khaled Alkhateb, a 25-year-old RT Arabic freelance correspondent who was killed in a 2017 shelling attack near Homs, Syria.

RT Arabic’s head, Maya Manna, noted the dangers journalists face in war zones and highlighted the growing toll on media professionals. She said over 30 Russian journalists have died in Ukrainian shelling since 2022, and more than 220 have reportedly been killed in Gaza since October 2023—making it the deadliest conflict for journalists in recent memory.

Now in its eighth year, the competition is open to TV reporters, freelancers, bloggers, and media outlets, whether independent or affiliated. Applications must be submitted via the official form, and winners will be chosen by a panel of international journalists with conflict-zone experience. Results will be announced in December.

