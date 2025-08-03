INJAZ And IRC Conclude More Resilient Future Entrepreneurship Project In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) – INJAZ, through its business incubator mySTARTUP, in partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has concluded the "More Resilient Future" project a flagship entrepreneurship program aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs and fostering a culture of innovation across Jordan. The initiative was supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and Citi Foundation.According to a statement by INJAZ on Sunday, the three-year partnership between INJAZ and the IRC, launched in 2023, remains ongoing and has so far supported 141 startup companies across various governorates of the Kingdom. The program places particular emphasis on supporting young and female entrepreneurs from refugee and host communities, reflecting a strong commitment to empowering marginalized groups and creating broad-based economic impact.The closing event served as a platform to showcase inspiring success stories of youth-led ventures that evolved from early-stage ideas into fully operational businesses with real impact. The event also facilitated networking opportunities between participants, investors, and entrepreneurship experts, further strengthening growth and partnership prospects.Speaking at the event, Eka Zehvania, Country Director of the IRC in Jordan, said:"At the IRC, we believe that entrepreneurship is not only a means of economic empowerment but also a tool to build a more stable future for youth and women affected by crisis. Our partnership with INJAZ helps turn entrepreneurial ideas into real-world solutions that contribute to local development. What we witnessed today reflects the energy and creativity thriving in Jordan and underscores the importance of investing in the potential of youth and women to drive real change in their communities."INJAZ CEO Dima Al-Bibeh also underscored the value of the partnership, stating:"This collaboration with the IRC has expanded our ability to support entrepreneurs across Jordan. We've seen the tangible outcomes of this partnership through numerous success stories, where startups have grown and sustained themselves, turning innovative ideas into viable projects that create real opportunities for their founders. This achievement reflects our deep belief that investing in youth and entrepreneurship is a vital step toward building a more resilient and prosperous future."