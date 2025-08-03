Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KFAS's Scientific Center To Launch Renewable Energy Workshop


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The Scientific Center, affiliated to the Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), announced on Sunday that it would launch in a few days "the Renewable Energy Month" workshop designed to promote its significant role for a more sustainable future.
The deputy director general Mohammad Al-Sanousi, said in a statement to KUNA that the initiative aimed at promoting knowledge about the renewable energy, engaging families and children in interactive activities, this summer.
The workshop, which blends education with pleasure, is held in coordination with strategic partners from the government and research sectors, namely the ministry of electricity and Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR).
He indicated that substantiated information about renewable energy and its application in Kuwait would be presented to the visitors. (end)
