Impact of screen use on children’s brains is more complex than warnings suggest
(MENAFN) Screen time often gets a bad reputation, commonly linked to rising rates of depression, behavioral problems, and sleep disturbances among young people. Many parents share concerns, especially as children increasingly engage with social media, virtual reality, and online gaming. Even tech pioneers like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates reportedly restricted their own children’s access to digital devices, highlighting the unease around the issue.
The impact of screen use on children’s brains, however, is far more complex than simple warnings suggest. Neuroscientist Baroness Susan Greenfield has compared the long-term effects of excessive internet and gaming exposure to the early stages of climate change—an urgent problem that was initially underestimated. While her stark comparisons have grabbed attention, not everyone agrees with her conclusions.
An editorial published in the British Medical Journal challenged Greenfield’s claims, arguing that her perspective was not based on a thorough and balanced review of scientific evidence. It cautioned that such claims could mislead parents and the public by oversimplifying the science. The relationship between screen time and mental health is not straightforward; children facing emotional difficulties may use screens more often, rather than screen use causing those problems directly.
Research indicates that moderate use of screens isn’t necessarily harmful and can even provide benefits, especially when the content is educational or fosters social connection. While excessive screen time might contribute to problems like poor sleep or decreased physical activity, these effects are often subtle and vary depending on individual circumstances. Crucially, it’s not just how much time children spend in front of screens but the quality of that time and the context in which it happens that matters.
Many young people themselves are aware of the need to balance screen use with real-world experiences, humorously reminding each other to “touch grass,” a phrase encouraging disconnection and outdoor activity. The conversation around screen time is evolving to recognize that digital technology is an integral part of modern childhood.
Ultimately, screen time is neither purely harmful nor wholly beneficial. It is a tool whose effects depend on how it is used and managed. The real challenge lies in finding a thoughtful balance in a world where screens play an ever-present role in children’s lives.
