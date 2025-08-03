403
Zelensky says Ukraine has given Trump ‘main principles’ for weapons agreement
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky revealed that he has presented US President Donald Trump with Kiev’s key principles for future weapons agreements. However, Zelensky did not specify whether Trump had accepted these terms.
In a video statement on Thursday, Zelensky said the two leaders discussed “large-scale agreements” concerning arms deliveries. He expressed hope that these deals would be fully implemented, emphasizing that they would strengthen both Ukraine and the United States. Details about financing or specifics of the talks were not disclosed.
Recently, Trump stated that the US and the EU had agreed that the European bloc would cover “100% of the cost of all military equipment” supplied by the US. He explained that weapons would be sent to the EU for distribution, with much destined for Ukraine.
Trump also mentioned that the EU would finance any US-made Patriot missile defense systems sent to Ukraine, calling it a business opportunity for the US. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed that at least eight NATO countries are prepared to fund this plan, with additional Patriot systems expected for Ukraine. Germany has already delivered three Patriot systems and is negotiating replacements with the US.
Reports indicate that several EU nations are seeking large loans from the bloc to purchase arms for Ukraine.
The Trump administration has shown hesitancy in approving new aid packages for Ukraine in recent months, occasionally pausing shipments due to limited US stockpiles. Russia continues to condemn Western arms supplies to Ukraine, warning that they escalate the conflict and draw NATO more directly into hostilities.
