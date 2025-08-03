403
Albanian PM reveals AI may assume huge role in county’s government operations
(MENAFN) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama recently expressed the possibility that artificial intelligence (AI) could soon assume a significant role in the nation's government operations, even suggesting that an entire ministry might be managed by AI in the future. During a meeting with leaders from the fields of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the southern city of Berat, Rama highlighted AI's potential to greatly enhance transparency and efficiency in public sector management.
“Very soon, artificial intelligence could become the most efficient member of the government,” Rama stated. “One day, we might even have a ministry entirely run by AI. That way, there would be no nepotism or conflicts of interest.”
Although no concrete measures have been implemented to move this idea forward, Rama emphasized that the concept deserves careful and serious evaluation.
