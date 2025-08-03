Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Revives Accusations Against Ex-House Speaker

Trump Revives Accusations Against Ex-House Speaker


2025-08-03 05:31:54
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has once again targeted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, this time accusing her of insider trading, escalating his long-standing criticisms of the Democratic leader.

This renewed allegation comes as Congress debates new legislation that seeks to prohibit government officials from trading individual stocks.

The measure, initially referred to as the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments – or the “PELOSI Act” – would encompass not only members of Congress but also the president and vice president.

“Nancy Pelosi became rich by having insider information… I think Nancy Pelosi should be investigated!” Trump declared on Wednesday.

He went on to assert that the 84-year-old “has the highest return of anybody, practically in the history of Wall Street, save a few,” arguing that “she knows exactly what’s gonna happen.”

Pelosi, a dominant figure in American politics and one of the most financially prominent lawmakers, has frequently drawn public attention for her investment activities and notable wealth.

As reported by Investopedia, the Democrat’s estimated net worth exceeds $240 million, stemming largely from investments in major technology firms such as Nvidia and Apple, along with valuable real estate holdings.

Her stock investments have reportedly yielded a return of over 700% since 2014.

MENAFN03082025000045017167ID1109878184

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search