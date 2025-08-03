Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Durham Annex Unveils Alleged FBI Political Bias

2025-08-03 05:08:05
(MENAFN) A recently unveiled appendix to John Durham’s 2023 Special Counsel report discloses the alleged “weaponization” of the FBI during the Obama administration and its purported role in efforts to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, according to US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Grassley, who played a pivotal role in making the 29-page file public, shared his commentary with a news agency on Thursday, soon after the annex was made available.

The document outlines what is described as a deliberate attempt by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to falsely link Trump to a conspiracy involving Russia, along with the FBI’s reported inaction in addressing credible intelligence pointing to the scheme.

“[The Durham annex] gives us information that the FBI had eight to ten years ago that they never followed up on. It actually brings attention to the fact that there was either a Clinton conspiracy to make this happen, or Russian disinformation. Either way, it was an attempt to stop Trump, and it proves that the FBI had a hand in it,” Grassley declared.

The annex contains what the senator interprets as “evidence of the great depth that the deep state will go to cover up weaponization that was going on in the FBI and the executive branch of government, generally, under the Obama administration.”

He emphasized that the country must strive for “maximum transparency” regarding the controversial plots surrounding the 2016 election — efforts allegedly designed “to either stop Trump from being elected or… to ruin his presidency.”

Comments

No comment

