Three Injured In Morning Shelling Of Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson City Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram .

"A 69-year-old local resident was injured in the morning shelling of Kherson by Russian occupation forces. The man sought medical assistance," the statement said.

He was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his leg and head. Doctors are continuing his examination.

Later, the military administration reported a second victim - a 21-year-old woman who suffered blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to her right leg bone. She is also undergoing further medical evaluation.

Enemy drops two guided bombs on Kherson, causing damage

The Kherson Regional Military Administration added that a 52-year-old woman was injured while at home during the attack. She was diagnosed with a concussion, explosive trauma, and a closed head injury. Emergency medical services treated her at the scene.

Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russian forces shelled the city using tube and rocket artillery. Residential buildings in the Korabel district were damaged, including the home of an elderly woman who miraculously escaped injury. A marketplace in the city center was also struck, with several commercial stalls damaged.

On the evening of August 2, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, damaging a road bridge leading to the Korabel neighborhood, three private homes, and an apartment building.