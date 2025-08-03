403
India Denies Formal Talks with U.S. on F-35 Purchase
(MENAFN) India has not entered into any formal negotiations with the United States regarding the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday. The clarification comes in the wake of new U.S. tariffs imposed on Indian goods.
This official statement followed President Donald Trump’s move to enact a 25% tariff—along with further penalties—on imports from India, effective August 1.
Responding to inquiries in Parliament, the Indian Foreign Ministry stated that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump had previously discussed a potential review of U.S. policies surrounding advanced military platforms, no specific talks on the F-35 had taken place.
“The two sides had mentioned that the US will undertake a review of its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighters (such as the F-35) and undersea systems to India. However, no formal discussions have been held as yet on this issue,” the ministry said.
The clarification follows recent media reports claiming that India had decided against any new American defense acquisitions and was no longer actively pursuing the fifth-generation stealth aircraft.
According to media, unnamed Indian officials indicated that New Delhi may instead increase its purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas, telecommunications technology, and gold.
Earlier this year, Modi was among the first global leaders to hold a face-to-face meeting with Trump after his return to the White House. During that encounter, Trump reportedly offered to sell F-35s to India.
Despite this, the Indian government appears to be prioritizing joint development and domestic production of defense platforms over high-cost, ready-made imports.
In his announcement, Trump pointed to what he called India’s “unfair trade practices” and its ongoing military and energy cooperation with Russia. He stated the tariffs would proceed after both nations failed to reach consensus on a new trade agreement.
In retaliation, New Delhi pledged to take “all steps necessary” to safeguard its strategic and economic interests. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry emphasized that both countries remain engaged in negotiations aimed at achieving a “fair, balanced and mutually beneficial” trade pact.
Trade between India and the United States totaled approximately $129 billion in 2024, with the U.S. registering a $45.7 billion trade deficit, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
