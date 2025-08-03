Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow starts countdown to Eurovision rival

2025-08-03 04:13:26
(MENAFN) Moscow has officially begun the countdown to Intervision, a global music competition promoted as an alternative to Eurovision. Tickets for the grand finale went on sale Friday, marking 50 days until the event, which is set to take place on September 20 at the Live Arena in Moscow.

The announcement, made during a live RT broadcast from Manezhnaya Square, featured Olympic ice dancer and show producer Ilya Averbukh, who described Intervision as a major cultural event aiming to unite nations through music. He promised a "world-class show" that balances national identity with universal appeal.

Intervision was commissioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin via a decree in February as part of a broader effort to foster international cultural collaboration. The event emerges as a response to Russia’s exclusion from Eurovision in 2022, following the Ukraine conflict.

This year’s edition will include artists and national juries from 21 countries, such as Russia, Cuba, Serbia, Belarus, Qatar, and Venezuela. The production team features experts from high-profile events like the Sochi Olympics, suggesting a strong emphasis on spectacle.

Representing Russia will be popular singer Shaman with his song Straight to the Heart. According to Averbukh, the competition will showcase the unique cultures of each participant while encouraging cross-cultural appreciation.

Unlike Eurovision, which has faced backlash for political bias and bloc voting, Intervision organizers claim their focus is on genuine musical and cultural representation, with broad participation from Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Meanwhile, Eurovision continues to face criticism for perceived double standards, particularly in allowing Israel to compete despite its military actions in Gaza, while excluding Russia due to the Ukraine war.

