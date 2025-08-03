403
Bodies of two girls, one other get recovered after US biofuel plant explosion
(MENAFN) The bodies of two young girls and their adult male relative were recovered on Wednesday from the site of a deadly explosion at a biofuel facility in Nebraska, officials confirmed.
The incident occurred on Tuesday around noon at the Horizon Biofuels plant in Fremont, a city located roughly 40 miles northwest of Omaha. The facility produces fuel pellets and animal bedding.
According to reports, the two children—both believed to be under the age of 12—were at the plant waiting for a scheduled doctor’s appointment. They had accompanied Dylan D. Danielson, 32, a plant employee and their family member.
Local authorities later confirmed that all three of the victims were related.
Investigators suspect the explosion was caused by an ignition of wood dust in an elevator tower. The city's mayor described the suspected cause as “really the only thing that makes sense,” referring to the incident as a tragic event for the community.
