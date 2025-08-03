403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ghislaine Maxwell Gets Relocated to Texas Prison
(MENAFN) Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of the disgraced and deceased financier and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, has been unexpectedly moved from a minimum-security federal detention center in Florida to a new location in Texas.
The sudden relocation comes after discussions between Maxwell—who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking—and Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The specifics of these conversations have not been disclosed to the public.
The transfer was officially acknowledged on Friday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), although the institution offered no clarification regarding the reason for the move.
“We can confirm Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” the BOP stated in an announcement.
Federal prison camps are known as the least restrictive among correctional institutions, with minimal staffing and supervision.
These centers primarily accommodate nonviolent convicts and individuals convicted of financial crimes, who typically reside in dormitory-style accommodations and have access to various rehabilitative opportunities.
In July, Maxwell was reportedly interviewed twice by Blanche and granted partial immunity, allowing her to speak freely without concern of new legal consequences.
Her legal representative, David Markus, mentioned that she was questioned about “maybe 100 different people” and did not ask for anything in exchange.
The sudden relocation comes after discussions between Maxwell—who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking—and Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche.
The specifics of these conversations have not been disclosed to the public.
The transfer was officially acknowledged on Friday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), although the institution offered no clarification regarding the reason for the move.
“We can confirm Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” the BOP stated in an announcement.
Federal prison camps are known as the least restrictive among correctional institutions, with minimal staffing and supervision.
These centers primarily accommodate nonviolent convicts and individuals convicted of financial crimes, who typically reside in dormitory-style accommodations and have access to various rehabilitative opportunities.
In July, Maxwell was reportedly interviewed twice by Blanche and granted partial immunity, allowing her to speak freely without concern of new legal consequences.
Her legal representative, David Markus, mentioned that she was questioned about “maybe 100 different people” and did not ask for anything in exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment