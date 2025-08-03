Supported By Qatar, Natural Gas Flows From Azerbaijan To Syria Via Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar through Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD),The Republic of Azerbaijan, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Türkiye, announced the inauguration of opening of the Türkiye-Syria Natural Gas Pipeline and commencement of the natural gas supply by Azerbaijan to Syria, a milestone of regional solidarity and an important step of deepening ties among the nations.

In a statement by QFFD issued yesterday, August 2, 2025, this project, realised in record time, represents a vital step in supporting Syria's post conflict reconstruction and normalization process, which began following the historic developments of December 2024. The restored pipeline connecting Kilis in Türkiye to Aleppo in Syria, with a daily transport capacity up to 6 million cubic meters, officially commenced operations yesterday.

The statement said that the State of Qatar reaffirms its commitment to Republic of Syria's recovery and stability through the QFFD by supporting the electricity generation with this initiative, as the start of natural gas flow to the Aleppo Power Plant will significantly increase electricity supply in Syria.

This initiative carries a strong humanitarian impact, directly contributing to the restoration of Syria's economy and the improvement of living conditions of its population.

Moreover, the statement stressed that the countries reaffirm their determination to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, remain committed to building a future where cooperation prevails over division, and ensure that people in the region share the blessings of security development, and mutual trust.

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, praised Qatar's full funding of a vital gas initiative for Syria, describing it as a bold demonstration of the values of partnership and friendship by Qatar and its wise leadership.

In a post on the X platform on Friday, Barrack wrote:“Heartfelt thanks to Qatar for fully funding a vital gas initiative for Syria,” calling it“a profound step toward relief and stability at a critical moment.”

Barrack explained that, starting August 2, Azerbaijan's natural gas, delivered via Türkiye, will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, lighting up more than 5 million homes across Syria.