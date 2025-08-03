DPS Srinagar U-17 Team Wins Amira Kadal Cricket Tournament
Throughout the tournament, DPS Srinagar stood out with their consistent performances and strategic brilliance on the field. The team sailed through tough matches against reputed schools such as Burn Hall, Oasis, and Linton Hall, securing their place in the highly anticipated final.
The grand finale saw DPS Srinagar take on Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, DPS Srinagar set a formidable total of 140 runs for 5 wickets in 15 overs. This score was boosted by strong innings from Syed Anhar (Class-10), scoring 37 runs, and Hashir Majeed (Class 8) top-scored with 45 runs, showcasing composure and aggressive stroke play under pressure.
Defending the total, DPS bowlers delivered with precision and strategy. Syed Ali (Class-9) led the attack with 3 wickets, while Sayan Ramzan (Class-11) and Mohammad Rafid (Class-8) each picked up 2 wickets, restricting the opposition to just 72 runs in 13 overs. Their clinical bowling ensured a thumping 68-run victory and captured the attention of onlookers and fellow competitors alike.
The match also featured commendable bowling efforts from the opposition's Mohammad Inam and Mohammad Zaid, who each claimed 2 wickets.
Chairman and Principal Of DPS Srinagar lauded the team's performance.
