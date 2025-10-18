403
Saudi Arabia Expands Presence in Global Gaming
(MENAFN) The sway of Gulf states—most notably Saudi Arabia—is steadily intensifying in the worldwide video gaming industry, a sector forecasted to hit a staggering $600 billion within the next five years.
The industry had already climbed to an estimated $300 billion by 2024 and has grown further to $337 billion in 2025, as reported by a media outlet.
Saudi Arabia has taken considerable strides in investing in prominent video game firms, channeling funds through its sovereign wealth institution, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and initiatives closely associated with the kingdom’s crown prince.
In 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman introduced the National Gaming and Esports Strategy (NGES), emphasizing the gaming sector as a strategic component of the broader Vision 2030 plan aimed at transforming the national economy and reducing dependence on oil revenues.
Among the most significant financial moves was the acquisition of the renowned video game company, Electronics Arts (EA).
Saudi Arabia obtained the studio behind titles like The Sims, Battlefield, and FC for $55 billion via a consortium, with the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund acting as the principal stakeholder.
This transaction marked a historic milestone, ranking as the second-largest gaming acquisition ever—following Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, the creator of World of Warcraft and Call of Duty.
