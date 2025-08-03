403
Astronauts Begin Research Mission on ISS
(MENAFN) The astronauts of SpaceX’s Crew-11 mission successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS), the NASA agency reported on Saturday.
The four-member team took off on Friday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center, a launch facility operated by NASA in Florida.
This arrival marks the beginning of a half-year expedition, during which the astronauts — representing the United States, Japan, and Russia — will carry out various scientific experiments within the space-based laboratory.
Their studies will focus on areas such as stem cell research and plant life science.
NASA greeted the newly arrived crew via X, formerly Twitter, stating: “Welcome to the @Space_Station, Crew-11!”
The American space organization also continued its real-time broadcast of the mission and the welcoming event.
