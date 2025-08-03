Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Demands Urgent Ceasefire, Aid for Gaza

Erdogan Demands Urgent Ceasefire, Aid for Gaza


2025-08-03 01:11:49
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the "significant duty" of the international community to bring about an "immediate truce" in Gaza and to ensure the prompt provision of relief assistance, during statements made on Friday.

Erdogan delivered these comments at a three-way summit hosted in Istanbul, joined by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libya’s National Unity Government leader Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, according to a declaration shared on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Drawing attention to "Israel's aggression" and the dire "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Gaza, Erdogan reiterated that the "only permanent remedy" lies in forming a "sovereign, independent, and geographically cohesive Palestinian state" with "East Jerusalem as its capital," in alignment with the 1967 demarcation lines.

The announcement also mentioned that collaborative efforts and pressing matters in the region were key themes of the gathering.

President Erdogan underlined the value of unity among the three nations to confront the problems affecting the Mediterranean, notably the irregular flow of migrants.

He stressed that resolving irregular migration requires "enduring and viable measures" along with "joint international coordination."

As per the statement, it was mutually agreed during the summit that the leaders would convene again to evaluate actions following the formation of relevant cooperation committees.

MENAFN03082025000045017167ID1109877532

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search