IAEA Reports Explosions And Smoke Near Zaporizhzhia NPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing an IAEA report , this was announced by the agency's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

According to him, representatives of the ZNPP administration informed the IAEA that the facility had been under fire since 9:00 a.m., including artillery and drones.

The auxiliary facility is located 1,200 meters from the ZNPP site. It is noted that smoke was visible from that direction in the afternoon.

The incident was the latest in a series of events in recent weeks and months that, according to the IAEA,“once again highlights the potential threats to nuclear safety in the context of the armed conflict at the ZNPP.”

“Any attack near a nuclear power plant... poses a potential threat to nuclear safety and must be avoided,” said the director general.“I once again call for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.”

As reported, Russian troops captured the Zaporizhzhia NPP in March 2022.

