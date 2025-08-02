A New Frida Kahlo Museum Opens Doors To Her Intimate World

MENAFN - USA Art News) Mexico City is about to welcome a New Museum dedicated to the life and art of the iconic Mexican Artist Frida Kahlo. This Frida Kahlo Museum, set to open its doors in September in the artist's childhood home in Coyoacán, promises an unprecedented glimpse into her formative years.

Unlike existing presentations of her work, this New Museum will focus on Frida Kahlo's family history and personal life, showcasing items never before seen by the public. The exhibition features a remarkable collection of Frida Kahlo's personal belongings, carefully preserved by her great-niece. Visitors can expect to see dolls, clothing, jewelry, photographs, and personal letters, offering a deeply intimate portrait of the artist. Among the treasures are a drawing Frida Kahlo made at the tender age of five and her very first oil painting.

The Frida Kahlo Museum will display personal items, documents, and photographs passed down through her family, from her parents to her younger sister, Cristina. These items, long held by Mara Romeo Kahlo, the artist's great-niece, provide invaluable insight into Frida Kahlo's family history. These include personal letters and photographs taken by Frida Kahlo's father, Guillermo, with whom she shared a close bond. Also on display will be a recently discovered fresco, believed to be the only one she ever created.

The Frida Kahlo Museum, known as La Casa Kahlo, is located next to the famous La Casa Azul (Blue House) museum. While La Casa Azul, established by Diego Rivera, focuses on Frida Kahlo's later life and artistic career, La Casa Kahlo will offer a more personal look into the early years and Frida Kahlo's family history.

5 Things You Should Know About Frida Kahlo





Understanding Frida Kahlo's family history and early life is key to appreciating her artistic genius. Here are 5 important facts:

Frida Kahlo's lineage was a blend of cultures. Her mother was Mexican, while her father, originally Karl Wilhelm, was German. He emigrated to Mexico seeking a fresh start, where he met and married her mother. Frida Kahlo immortalized her ancestors in her painting“Family Portrait.”

At the age of six, Frida Kahlo battled polio, leaving her with a lifelong physical challenge. Though she recovered, the illness left her with a limp. Despite the challenges, her father encouraged her with a regimen of physical activities, from cycling to wrestling, helping her defy limitations.

At the age of 18, a devastating bus accident changed Frida Kahlo's life forever. The collision resulted in severe injuries, including fractures to her spine, ribs, and clavicle. Though doctors doubted her survival, she persevered.

The passionate relationship between the Mexican Artist and Diego Rivera was legendary. Despite a 20-year age gap, they shared a deep connection, though their relationship was known for its intensity and infidelities.

Frida Kahlo's dream of motherhood was never realized due to health complications stemming from her injuries and a congenital condition. The pain of this loss is poignantly captured in her painting“Henry Ford Hospital.”

This New Museum promises to be a must-see destination for anyone interested in Frida Kahlo's life, art, and enduring legacy, allowing visitors to delve deeper into Frida Kahlo's family history.