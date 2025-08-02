403
Qatar Helps Natural Gas Flow To Syria Via Turkiye
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar through Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Turkiye, announced the opening of the Turkiye-Syria Natural Gas Pipeline and commencement of the natural gas supply by Azerbaijan to Syria, a milestone of regional solidarity and an important step of deepening ties among the brotherly nations.
In a statement QFFD Saturday said this project, realised in record time, represents a vital step in supporting Syria's post-conflict reconstruction and normalisation process, which began following the historic developments of December 2024.
The restored pipeline connecting Kilis in Turkiye to Aleppo in Syria, with a daily transport capacity up to 6mn cubic meters, officially commenced operations on 2 August 2025.
The statement said that Qatar reaffirms its commitment to Syria's recovery and stability through the QFFD by supporting the electricity generation with this initiative, as the start of natural gas flow to the Aleppo Power Plant will significantly increase electricity supply in Syria.
This initiative carries a strong humanitarian impact, directly contributing to the restoration of Syria's economy and the improvement of living conditions of its population.
Moreover, the statement stressed that the countries reaffirm their determination to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, remain committed to building a future where co-operation prevails over division, and ensure that people in the region share the blessings of security development, and mutual trust.
