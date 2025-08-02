Santa Fe Recovery Center Welcomes Surprise Visit From Governor Of New Mexico

State Leadership Underscores Commitment to Local Recovery Efforts

- Stacy Martin, CEO of the Santa Fe Recovery Center FE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Santa Fe Recovery Center was honored to receive a visit from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on July 31, 2025, highlighting the state's commitment to supporting recovery initiatives and mental health services in our community.During her visit, the Governor toured the Four Corners Detox and Recovery Center facility in Gallup, NM, where she engaged directly with staff and learned about the wide range of integrated behavioral health services available to individuals seeking recovery.The Governor's visit served as a powerful reminder of the importance of partnership and collaboration in addressing behavioral health needs statewide. Santa Fe Recovery Center extends its deepest gratitude to the Health Care Authority (HCA), specifically the Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD) and the Medicaid Assistance Division (MAD), for their continued leadership, technical support and dedication. Their ongoing guidance has been instrumental in allowing SFRC to not only continue its vital services but also expand its reach by opening two Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) sites in New Mexico.“Since 2005, the Santa Fe Recovery Center has been steadfast in our mission to empower individuals to reclaim their lives,” said Stacy Martin, CEO of the Santa Fe Recovery Center.“We are profoundly grateful to the Health Care Authority, BHSD and MAD for their unwavering support and partnership. Their guidance has allowed us to expand our reach and impact through the CCBHC model. Together with state leadership and our dedicated team, we are building a stronger, more accessible behavioral health system for all New Mexicans.”For more information about SFRC's CCBHC efforts and how to access care, please visit: .About Santa Fe Recovery CenterSanta Fe Recovery Center (SFRC) is a non-profit, CARF-accredited (Commission for the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) substance use disorder (SUD) treatment center operating in Santa Fe and Gallup. SFRC was established in 2005 to respond to the long-existing problem of substance use plaguing Northern New Mexico. SFRC provides detoxification, residential treatment, regular and intensive outpatient treatment, and medication-assisted treatment. In 2020, at the request of the State of New Mexico Department of Health and the New Mexico Human Services Department, SFRC was tapped to fill the void in evidence-based SUD treatment options in McKinley County in an effort to help eliminate gaping health disparities in this rural, underserved community. Shortly thereafter, Four Corners Detox Recovery Center (FCDRC) was established in Gallup. For more information, visit .

