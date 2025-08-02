Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shashi Tharoor Dodges Question On Rahul Gandhi Backing Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark


2025-08-02 03:14:12
Amidst the political storm ignited by Rahul Gandhi endorsing US President Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark about India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offers a measured response. While choosing not to comment on his party leader's statements, Tharoor stresses the importance of sustaining India's strategic and economic partnership with the US, a major export destination worth $90 billion. He urges support for Indian negotiators to secure a fair deal and urges the need to diversify export markets globally to mitigate any risks posed by US tariffs.

