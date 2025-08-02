Dubai: Studio Portraits With No Photographer New AI-Powered Room To Ensure Privacy

A new photography concept is set to launch in Dubai, aiming to put both the camera and creative control entirely in the user's hands. Self, described by its founders as the UAE's first AI-powered studio for self-photography, will open its flagship location in Al Quoz this September.

The startup promises to address privacy and comfort concerns by offering a sealed, sound-insulated room where users can take studio-quality portraits without a photographer present. Inside, a smart mirror and cinema-grade camera powered by Edge AI guides individuals through a self-directed session, with automatic image enhancement and secure delivery via private link.

“There's often discomfort in traditional photo shoots; the setting, the photographer, the pressure to look a certain way,” said Mitia Muravev, founder and CEO of Self.“We wanted to eliminate that. Our goal is to create a space where people can be themselves and see that reflected back.”

The concept, according to the founders, originated from a common observation - that people often reject photographs not because of appearance, but because of discomfort or unease during the session. They believe this challenge is especially pronounced in communities where modesty and privacy are deeply valued

Peter Bondarenko, co-founder and chief product officer, said the system relies on embedded cameras and AI to recognise facial features and skin tones, applying subtle real-time enhancements such as colour correction and skin smoothing without altering natural features.

Images are stored in encrypted, user-specific galleries, accessible only via one-time passcodes sent to the user's phone. According to the team, no personal data is stored beyond the gallery access mechanism.

The concept was first piloted at the 2024 Arab Media Summit, where, the founders say, hundreds of women queued to try the service.“Many said it was the first time they truly enjoyed a photo shoot,” Muravev said. Since then, the studio has reportedly served over 4,000 users in soft launches.

While the service may attract influencers and professionals seeking headshots, the startup maintains that its core focus is helping everyday users feel more at ease in front of the camera.