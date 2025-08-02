Frist Pressure Cooker Making Factory Opens In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): The first ever pressure cooker manufacturing factory, with a $500,000 investment, has started operating in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province.

This industrial factory, named“Mansour Hashimi,” was officially inaugurated in the presence of government officials, tribal elders, and religious scholars and has begun its activities in the production of steam boilers.

Sayed Zabihullah Hashimi, head of the“Mansour Hashimi” manufacturing factory, told Pajhwok Afghan News that this factory, established with an investment of 500,000 US dollars, will produce between 300 to 1,000 pressure cookers daily.

He said the factory was created to generate employment opportunities to prevent the migration of young people abroad.

He said one hundred young people are employed in various departments of the factory.

Meanwhile, Qari Abdulhai Omar Mokhtar, head of the Jawzjan Environmental Protection Department, called the opening of this factory an effective step toward economic growth and reducing unemployment among the youth.

At the same time, several workers at the company expressed happiness that job opportunities have been provided to them in this factory.

