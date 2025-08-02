Rohan Jaitley Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Jaitley Farm Laws Threat Claim

In a strong rebuttal, Arun Jaitley's son, Rohan Jaitley, addresses Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the former Finance Minister threatened him over the controversial farm laws. Rohan clarifies that the Farm Bills were introduced in 2020, 13 months after Arun Jaitley's death, making such claims impossible. He highlights Arun Jaitley's legacy as a democrat and consensus builder, condemning the politicization of his father's name.

