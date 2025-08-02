Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Mohanlal Returns, Full Contestant Lineup Inside

Mohanlal's Show As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 goes live on August 3, 2025, on Asianet, streaming live on JioHotstar (Disney+ Hotstar), bubbly excitement goes out for the daring cocktail of celebrities and influencers rumored to enter Mohanlal's seeking reality show. While nothing has been verified as of now, multiple credible reports suggest a magnificent array.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Contestants List:

Renu Sudhi – The wife of the late actor Kollam Sudhi; is a common inclusion in prediction lists, although she denied being approached recently.

Maitreyan – A social activist and author very much known for his outspoken remarks; would provide some intellectual substance and unpredictability.

Avantika Mohan – A very popular serial actress, i.e., "Dr. Nandita" from Athmasakhi, has reportedly turned down the offer due to work commitments.

Anumol Anukutty - The fame of comedian-actor Anumol Anukutty would come from Star Magic and is expected to deliver laughs and strong show presence.

Seema G. Nair - Senior actress whose powerful roles and social work would bring empathy and wisdom in equal measures.

Beena Antony - TV actress on whom the media have been recently buzzing; provides much glamour and somewhat of a controversial edge to the lineup.

Raniya Raana – Acts in Prince & Family (2008). The invitation gag in the film suggests an entry on this reality show.

Boban Alummoodan – An actor who made his mark with immortal performances in the films Niram and Janakiyudeyum Abhiyudeyum Veedu; lends the show an air of nostalgia.

Gayathri Devi (Kingini) - Viral content creator and comic influencer; surely is expected to keep the fun rolling.

Adithyan Jayan - The TV actor with quite a controversial history of legal affairs, such an entry could garner intense conversations.

Kili Paul - Tanzanian social media sensation well-known for lip-syncing Malayalam memes, a cross-cultural favorite.

Vincy Aloshious - An award-winning and popular young film star noted for his stout performances in Bheemante Vazhi, Rekha.

Binny Sebastian – TV actress (best remembered as Geethu in Geetha Govindam) with family-friendly appeal.

Sujaya Parvathy – Renowned journalist for fierce commentary of socio-politics in action.

Shanavas Shanu – Telecom icon in Kumkumapoovu; rises high on expectations of drama.

Appani Sarath – Rose to fame with Angamaly Diaries; has a natural flair for performance that is intense and grounded.

Jasi Ashi – Social media influencer with a massive audience amongst youth; might just spur a trending moment.

A few other associated names like Deepak Mohan, Akbar Khan, Adhila & Noora (LGBTQ+ couple), Raniya Raana, Kalabhavan Sariga, and Jishin Mohan-come up on different lists. Some, like Rekha Ratheesh, have denied being a part of it; and Avantika Mohan has reportedly turned it down due to professional commitments.

Why Fans Are Hyping These Picks

This matrix speaks to expectations of a highly vibrant season, glinting with TV actors, digital influencers, activists, and down-to-earth personalities that would stand against the status quo. Anticipated commoners entry to the TV line-up, family bonding permutations, and a new house in Chennai signal some formatting changes for more drama and emotional carriage.