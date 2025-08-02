Armenia And U.S. To Hold Joint Military Drills“EAGLE PARTNER-2025” In August
According to the announcement, the drills will involve personnel from Armenia's peacekeeping brigade, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, as well as the Kansas National Guard.
The training program will focus on the planning and execution of peacekeeping operations, with particular emphasis on medical evacuation procedures.
The Defense Ministry said the main objective of the exercises is to strengthen interoperability among units involved in international peacekeeping missions, promote the exchange of tactical and command practices, and enhance the combat readiness of Armenia's peacekeeping forces.
