Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flight Attendants Sue Boeing Over 737 MAX Door Plug Detachment

2025-08-02 07:58:21
(MENAFN) Flight attendants aboard an Alaska Airlines flight that was exposed to the outside air when a door plug detached last year are suing aircraft manufacturer Boeing for alleged negligence, media reported on Friday.

Four crew members claimed in their lawsuits that the ejection of the door plug and the ensuing decompression directly caused them physical and mental injuries, significant emotional distress, and various personal and financial damages from the January 2024 incident.

"This act of negligence caused both physical and mental damages, which profoundly impaired my personal and professional life. It also resulted in many challenges to return to my dream job that I had proudly made my career," said crew member Michelle Hughes, describing the toll the incident took on her life.

Christine Vasconcellos, another flight attendant involved, emphasized the severity of the event, stating, "This event is something that never should have happened. I'm committed to seeking justice, accountability and making the sky a safe place."

Tracy Brammeier, the attorney representing the crew, added, "When the door plug blew off the aircraft on flight 1282, each of the four flight attendants acted courageously, following their training and putting their passengers' safety first while fearing for their lives. They deserve to be wholly compensated for this life-altering, traumatic experience caused by Boeing's negligence in the 737 MAX production process."

The lawsuits were filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle, Washington.

In response to the legal claims, Boeing has declined to issue a public statement. However, the company maintains it has fully cooperated with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation into the incident. A Boeing spokesperson said the company continues to support all regulatory inquiries "in the transparent and proactive fashion we have supported all regulatory inquiries into this accident."

The incident took place on January 5, 2024, shortly after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 departed Portland International Airport. A mid-exit door plug on the Boeing 737 Max 9 detached, leaving a hole in the plane's fuselage, as captured in passenger footage. Despite the alarming situation, the aircraft was able to land safely without any major injuries reported.

