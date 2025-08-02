Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts Again In Indonesia, Spewing Ash Up To 18 Km

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

JAKARTA: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted twice between Friday night and early Saturday, sending ash columns as high as 18,000 meters into the sky, according to local authorities.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation reported that the first eruption occurred at 845 p.m. local time on Friday, producing an ash column about 10,000 meters high. The second, more powerful eruption took place at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, with the ash column reaching around 18,000 meters.

The gray to black ash was observed drifting to the southwest, west, and northwest.

The eruption was accompanied by rumbling and loud booms from the volcano observation post. Seismographic data showed a maximum amplitude of 47.3 mm and a duration of approximately 14 minutes and 5 seconds for the larger eruption.

The volcano remains at the highest alert level, Level IV.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to stay out of a 6-kilometer radius around the crater and a 7-kilometer sector in the southwest-northeast of the eruption center.

People in several villages were warned to be vigilant for potential rain-triggered lahar floods. Local authorities also advised people to wear masks to protect against the health hazards of volcanic ash.

Flight operations at Komodo International Airport in East Nusa Tenggara were partially disrupted on Saturday due to the eruption, with cancellations and delays reported

