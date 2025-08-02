Azerbaijan Defense Minister Meets With Families Of Turkish Martyrs (PHOTO)
Welcoming the guests, the minister expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. Noting that the memory of Azerbaijani and Turkish martyrs has always been held high, the minister emphasized that, in accordance with the relevant instructions of the heads of both countries, the families of martyrs are treated with special sensitivity and are always supported by attention and care.
The meeting noted that the organization of mutual visits serves to further develop the existing historical friendship and cooperation and strengthen relations between the 2 countries.
Representatives of the fraternal country expressed their gratitude to the Minister of Defense for the warm welcome and hospitality shown.
It is worth mentioning that, within the visit, the guests visit places rich in historical and cultural monuments of the country, which combine the harmony of ancient and modern architecture, and get to know the glorious history and rich culture of Azerbaijan closely.
