403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Info. Min. Recalls Heroic Sacrifices Of Kuwaiti People During Iraqi Invasion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi proudly and reverently remembered the sacrifices of the Kuwaiti people during the Iraqi invasion in 1990.
In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion, Minister Al-Mutairi said that this anniversary is an important national milestone, praising the solidarity, unity, and loyalty of the Kuwaiti people.
He added that after 35 years, Kuwait continues its path of development, inspired by the sacrifices of its people and guided by national values and wise leadership
He stressed the importance of fostering national awareness, preserving Kuwait's true history, and instilling a deep sense of belonging and loyalty in the youth, who are the nation's real wealth and its strongest defense for the future.
Minister Al-Mutairi prayed for mercy upon Kuwait's righteous martyrs and for Kuwait more prosperity, security, and stability. (end)
mdm
In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion, Minister Al-Mutairi said that this anniversary is an important national milestone, praising the solidarity, unity, and loyalty of the Kuwaiti people.
He added that after 35 years, Kuwait continues its path of development, inspired by the sacrifices of its people and guided by national values and wise leadership
He stressed the importance of fostering national awareness, preserving Kuwait's true history, and instilling a deep sense of belonging and loyalty in the youth, who are the nation's real wealth and its strongest defense for the future.
Minister Al-Mutairi prayed for mercy upon Kuwait's righteous martyrs and for Kuwait more prosperity, security, and stability. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment