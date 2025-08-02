Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Info. Min. Recalls Heroic Sacrifices Of Kuwaiti People During Iraqi Invasion


2025-08-02 07:05:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi proudly and reverently remembered the sacrifices of the Kuwaiti people during the Iraqi invasion in 1990.
In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion, Minister Al-Mutairi said that this anniversary is an important national milestone, praising the solidarity, unity, and loyalty of the Kuwaiti people.
He added that after 35 years, Kuwait continues its path of development, inspired by the sacrifices of its people and guided by national values and wise leadership
He stressed the importance of fostering national awareness, preserving Kuwait's true history, and instilling a deep sense of belonging and loyalty in the youth, who are the nation's real wealth and its strongest defense for the future.
Minister Al-Mutairi prayed for mercy upon Kuwait's righteous martyrs and for Kuwait more prosperity, security, and stability. (end)
mdm


MENAFN02082025000071011013ID1109876225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search