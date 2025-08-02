KP Government Orders Immediate Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees With Expired Por Cards

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department has issued a directive instructing Afghan nationals holding expired Proof of Registration (PoR) cards to return to their home country without delay, in line with the federal government's decision.

According to an official notification, these individuals have been advised to report to designated transit points in Peshawar or Landi Kotal to facilitate their repatriation. The notification further stated that the validity of PoR cards ended on 30 June 2025, after which their stay in Pakistan is considered unlawful.

Also Read: Old Mortar Shell Explosion Kills Five Children, Injures 13 in Lakki Marwat

The Ministry of Interior had formally decided on 31 July 2025 to initiate the return of PoR cardholders to Afghanistan. The statement clarified that Afghan nationals without valid passports or visas can no longer be permitted to stay in the country under Pakistani law.

Officials emphasized that from 30 June onwards, any Afghan citizen lacking valid documentation will be treated as an illegal immigrant and may face legal action.

The Home Department has appealed to Afghan refugees to comply with the government's instructions and cooperate in returning to their homeland in a timely manner to avoid any unpleasant situations.