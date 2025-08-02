Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Togg Gears Up for German Launch of Homegrown EV

2025-08-02 05:22:07
(MENAFN) Togg’s entirely battery-powered SUV, the T10X — described as "Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric vehicle" — is scheduled to become available for purchase in Germany before the conclusion of 2025, as per a publication from a German daily.

The T10X is set to premiere later this year at the Munich IAA Mobility Fair, ahead of its rollout on German streets.

The article highlighted that Togg maintains a dominant role in Türkiye’s electric vehicle sector, having delivered 17,101 T10X units in the initial six months of 2025.

This accounts for an estimated 20% share of the domestic market.

It further mentioned that expected sales for 2024 are projected to exceed 30,000 units, overtaking the combined figures of Tesla and BYD.

The report also pointed out that nearly three million individuals of Turkish origin currently reside in Germany.

Founded in 2018, Togg revealed its first electric car prototype — the T10X — in December 2019.
Mass output of the T10X commenced in 2022, with initial customer handovers taking place the following year.

Additionally, the brand unveiled its fastback variant, the T10F, in 2024 and is preparing to open pre-orders for this version soon.

Togg has not yet released an official statement regarding the specific schedule or finer details of its German market entry.

