Trump declares he’s ‘prepared’ for nuclear war with Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump emphasized the need for the United States to remain fully prepared for any nuclear confrontation, responding to what he called an inappropriate threat from former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev. Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump explained his decision to deploy two nuclear submarines earlier in the week, saying it was a safety measure following Medvedev’s remarks on social media.
“We had to act because a threat was made by a former Russian president, and we must protect our people,” Trump said. “When nuclear weapons are mentioned, we must always be ready, and we are.”
The tensions began when Trump dismissed India’s reliance on Russian energy, prompting Medvedev to mock the US president on social media and reference Russia’s feared ‘Dead Hand’ nuclear retaliation system. Trump had also called Medvedev a “failed” leader and warned him to be careful with his words.
Medvedev responded by cautioning against provoking Russia and reminded Trump of the automatic nuclear deterrent, a Cold War-era system believed to remain active. Trump criticized Medvedev’s statements as “foolish and inflammatory,” noting that such words could have serious, unintended consequences.
While the White House and Pentagon have not commented further, the exact movements of US nuclear submarines are highly classified, making independent verification of the deployment impossible.
